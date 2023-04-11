Bearing industry developed to improve resettled people's livelihood in SW China

Workers make bearing products at a bearing industry park near Wangcheng community in Dushan County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 10, 2023. The local government of Dushan County has been striving to develop its bearing industry in recent years. A bearing industry park was set up near the poverty-relief relocation site and Dushan has drawn up policies involving employment and training to improve the resettled people's livelihood.(Photo: Xinhua)

