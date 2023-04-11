3rd China Int'l Consumer Products Expo kicks off in Haikou, S China

This photo taken on April 10, 2023 shows a view outside the venue of the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province. More than 3,300 high-quality brands from home and abroad have gathered at the third CICPE, which kicked off Monday in Haikou.(Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 10, 2023 shows the booth of Tesla at the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province. More than 3,300 high-quality brands from home and abroad have gathered at the third CICPE, which kicked off Monday in Haikou.(Photo: Xinhua)

An exhibitor shows a bionic hand at the booth of east China's Zhejiang Province during the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, on April 10, 2023. More than 3,300 high-quality brands from home and abroad have gathered at the third CICPE, which kicked off Monday in Haikou.(Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 10, 2023 shows a view inside the venue of the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province. More than 3,300 high-quality brands from home and abroad have gathered at the third CICPE, which kicked off Monday in Haikou(Photo: Xinhua)