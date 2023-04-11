Int'l ski resort attracts snow lovers from all over world in Koktokay, NW China

This aerial photo taken on April 9, 2023 shows an international ski resort in Koktokay, Fuyun County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Koktokay in Xinjiang is rich in tourism resources. The international ski resort in Koktokay is very popular among tourists, which attracts snow lovers from all over the world to ski and enjoy the snow here. According to the ski resort, more than 128,000 visitors have visited the resort since March 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

Cable cars run in the Altay Mountains in Koktokay, Fuyun County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 9, 2023. Koktokay in Xinjiang is rich in tourism resources. The international ski resort in Koktokay is very popular among tourists, which attracts snow lovers from all over the world to ski and enjoy the snow here. According to the ski resort, more than 128,000 visitors have visited the resort since March 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on April 9, 2023 shows an international ski resort in Koktokay, Fuyun County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Koktokay in Xinjiang is rich in tourism resources. The international ski resort in Koktokay is very popular among tourists, which attracts snow lovers from all over the world to ski and enjoy the snow here. According to the ski resort, more than 128,000 visitors have visited the resort since March 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on April 9, 2023 shows the scenery of the snow mountains in Koktokay scenic area after spring snow in Fuyun County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Koktokay in Xinjiang is rich in tourism resources. The international ski resort in Koktokay is very popular among tourists, which attracts snow lovers from all over the world to ski and enjoy the snow here.(Photo: Xinhua)