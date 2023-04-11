1st Chu culture festival held in Jingzhou, Hubei

Actresses perform at the opening ceremony of the first Chu culture festival in Jingzhou, central China's Hubei Province, April 8, 2023. The first Chu culture festival, showcasing the cultural heritage of the ancient state of Chu, opened on Saturday in the city of Jingzhou, central China's Hubei Province.(Photo: Xinhua)

Actresses perform at the opening ceremony of the first Chu culture festival in Jingzhou, central China's Hubei Province, April 8, 2023. The first Chu culture festival, showcasing the cultural heritage of the ancient state of Chu, opened on Saturday in the city of Jingzhou, central China's Hubei Province.(Photo: Xinhua)