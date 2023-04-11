Sunset view in Vladivostok, Russia

This photo taken on April 9, 2023 shows a grand bridge at sunset in Vladivostok, Russia. The bridge connects Russky Island with mainland Vladivostok.(Photo: Xinhua)

