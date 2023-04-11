Shared Future, Shared Fortune

Photo:Cao Xiran

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the word "shared future" has become increasingly popular in the world. To me, a shared future has three dimensions. They are "OF the people", "BY the people" and "FOR the people".OF the people means that the future belongs to all the people, no matter how many differences we have in ideology, race, religion and even public interest, we are the people who live on the Earth together. No one wants to destroy his own house. And the Earth is everyone's house. The world belongs to everyone, the same as the responsibility of protecting it. So here comes the second dimension.BY the people indicates that sharing a better future needs worldwide joint efforts. A country like the People’s Republic of China has been doing its utmost to build a better future for human beings. The project One Belt, One Road is a good example. However, it is unfair that some countries, such as the USA, do not want to make efforts or take up responsibilities. As Lincoln once said, “united we stand, divided we fall", we will never make our dream of a better future come true unless all the world make joint efforts.FOR the people reveals the significance of sustainable development. To share the future is not only to share it with our generations, but also with the coming generations. Just as Lester R. Brown, an agriculture expert, put it, “We are not inherited the Earth from our fathers, we are borrowing it from our children."14 years ago, the Beijing 2008 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games motto "One world, one dream “caught worldwide attention.14 years later, the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games motto "Together for a shared future" is on its way. We human beings are on the shared way.