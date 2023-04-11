Share a Common Fate

Photo:Li Jiayi

"A share future", as the name implies, requires the whole world to join hands. It is with this idea that our global village has been improved, bit by bit, which is enough to prove that we must remain firm to build the Community of a Shared Future for Mankind.The Community of a Shared Future for Mankind was first proposed at the 18th CPC National Congress. It has been advocated on many diplomatic occasions for the role it has been playing in bringing prosperity and tackling challenges facing us all.How does Community of Shared Future for Mankind promote our prosperity? From the perspective of countries, it has provided a new angle for thinking about the future of mankind and a rational and feasible action plan for promoting world peace and development. For example, China's hybrid rice has crossed border, feeding people regardless of races and nations. As for the individuals in every country, it truly connects the heats of people from different nations. Studying abroad and international tourism, which have boosted people-to-people exchanges, are good evidence.Bring prosperity is not the only proof. We are living in an era full of challenges, with COVID -19 as the biggest one, which has proved that no one can defeat it alone. Besides this, there are endless challenges coming to mankind. Locust plague in Africa, forest fires in Australia, frequent low-degree earthquakes around the world, etc. In the face of these, can any nation defeat them, alone? No. Building the Community of Shared Future for Mankind is the only choice.In the era of globalization, we are independent more than ever. Building Community of Shared Future for Mankind is our common need and responsibility. Surely, it will lead the word to a better tomorrow!