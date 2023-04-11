Photo:Li Manxi

Egoism or win-win cooperation, we do not hesitate to choose the latter.“We are the waves of the same sea, the leaves of the same tree, the flowers of the same garden.”There is only one earth for mankind, and all countries live in one world. The world is becoming increasingly interdependent. Furthermore, the Chinese people and other people from the whole world are bound up by common interests and share weal and woe. Human beings have long become an intimate community of destiny.Mr. Lu Xun once said: "The infinite distance, countless people are both related to me." The Chinese nation is a community of common destiny, with both prosperity and loss. The outbreak of the COVID-19 recently has deeply affected the Chinese people. Regardless of the old and young, the north and south, everyone has played a significant role in this special battle. Besides, during this crucial time, Japan donated masks and protective clothes to China. What’s more, Pakistan airlifted urgently needed materials to China by military aircraft. The people of these countries and China help each other and jointly compose the hymn of a community with a shared future for mankind.China has contributed to the construction of a community with a shared future for mankind. For example, the Belt and Road Initiative proposed by the President Xi Jinping, holding the flag of peaceful development, actively developing economic partnership with all countries along the border, and jointly building a community of destiny.The wheel of history rolls forward and never stops. Facing the increasingly prominent global threats in today's era, only by working together, sharing responsibilities and establishing the concept of "a community with a shared future for mankind" can countries create a better and prosperous future.