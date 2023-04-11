The World Is in Harmony, The World Is One Family

Photo:Li Meng

"One world, one family" is always the dream of mankind. We hope that all countries will be deeply integrated and highly interdependent. We hope that a "global village" will be built in which all countries are closely interconnected. That is, a community with a shared future for mankind will be realized.So what exactly is a community with a shared future for mankind? To put it simply, the idea of a community with a shared future for mankind is an evolution of the traditional concept of "One World, one Family". People of all countries should be one family, living under the same blue sky and in the same home. As the global epidemic continues to spread, many major international exhibitions have hit the pause button. However, thanks to the major strategic achievements China has made in epidemic prevention and control, companies from all over the world have cast a vote of confidence in China's unswerving efforts to comprehensively expand opening-up. Tesla's Gigafactory in Shanghai, and Ineos Chemical project in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province have all been launched. BMW, Toyota and other multinational companies are increasing their investment in China and optimizing their layout. The advantages of a super-large market and huge potential of domestic demand are turning into more resilient and sustainable growth drivers for the Chinese economy and the global economy at large. In the context of economic globalization, countries are economically interdependent and their interests are more closely intertwined than ever before. It is essential that countries treat each other with sincerity and share benefits for all.The future development of the world depends on our enthusiasm and efforts for the common destiny and future of mankind. This is not only our aspiration, but also the common aspiration of human society.