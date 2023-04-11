A Common Future Belonging to People

Photo:Wang Guanbin

A common future is inseparable from building a community with a shared future for mankind. This epidemic has inspired us to share weal and woe and to live harmoniously in a global village which is interconnected.In the face of a spreading epidemic, no country can stand alone. It is necessary to abandon the behavior of beggar-thy-neighbors and watch fires from across the bank. The world can move towards a brighter future through the concept and consciousness of a community with a shared future for mankind.After the earthquakes in Nepal and Ecuador, rescue forces from various countries rushed to help save more lives; since the global outbreak of the new crown pneumonia virus, the cross-border circulation of prevention and control materials were continuously delivered to the countries and areas where those materials were in badly need, and scientific research institutions worked together for the ultimate victory of the fight against the epidemic. When combined into a tight whole, countries around the world pool their brains to overcome difficulties in the face of challenges and crises.As young people, we shoulder the heavy responsibility given by the times. Only by studying diligently, as well as achieving "self-perfection" can we shine and achieve ourselves in the process of facilitating to build a community with a shared future for mankind. Moreover, the construction of a community with a shared future for mankind not only requires each individual to "set his heart for the world and life for the people", but also requires the countries of the world to "be beautiful, and the world is in harmony."In a nutshell, only when we human beings unite to strive for the noble cause tirelessly can we create a better shared future.