The Share Future

Article: Wang Zhi

As we know, peace and development are the themes of our new era. Especially in the times of COVID-19's wreak havoc, all countries in the word heed unity and cooperation to create a common bright future along the trend of peaceful development, and win-win cooperation.As to "for a shared future", it expresses mankind's vision for a better tomorrow and conveys confidence and hope. The Belt and Road Initiative as well as the great practice of building a community of common destiny for all mankind have also demonstrated China's great efforts for the shared future. China has a saying of ”Achieving one's own goal yields gratification, Lending a hand to consummate others' goal doubles satisfaction, Goals of self and others can be unified, thus the world can be harmonized."Even though the landscapes are diverse, we shared the wind and moon under the same sky. During the epidemic, Japan has donated more than 1 minion masks and a large amount of medical supplies to China, from providing testing reagents to holding expert video exchange meetings. Moreover, that China and Africa firmly stand together, vividly interprets the brotherhood of sharing weal and woe and helping each others. The spirit of solidarity has become a great force to unite all countries, and the altruism has become an essential link connecting all countries in the world. We are proud that China has become a pioneer and leader in creating a shared future and has made significant contributions to the cause of world peace. "Together for a shared future" is not only an attitude, but also an action, advocating the pursuit of the common goal of unity, peace, progress and inclusiveness. Let's join our hands to create the shared future!