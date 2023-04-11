Photo:Wu Dongxuan

With the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics just around the corner, the theme's slogan—"Together For a Shared Future" has attracted the attention of people all over the world. As for me, this slogan can be summed up in three words: cooperation, sharing and future. I'm going to unfold today's writing with the three.To start with, cooperation means that all countries are parts of the earth and can not only help countries that are in trouble out of difficulties, but also achieve win-win results in some aspects. Nowadays, no countries can cope with the COVID-19 pandemic alone, which are supposed to unite to fight the epidemic. China has made a huge contribution and is actively cooperating with other countries to overcome this situation. Just like an old saying goes: ”United we stand, divided we fall." Only in this way can the world get better than before.What's more, various countries have reached a consensus on sharing. Even though with the spread of COVID-19, international cooperation on the Belt and Road initiative won't be interrupted. China is ready to share the pie of development with the rest of the world. Therefore, sharing is the key to hold together the development of all countries.Most importantly, due to the rapid progress of industry, the global climate gets increasingly worse. To address this, it's universally acknowledged that global countries are committed to reaching an agreement for the future. For example, the low carbon economy, which has been came up with in recent years, means an economy based on low energy consumption, low pollution and low emissions. At present, the sky is bluer, the water is cleaner and environment is better. As far as I'm concerned, cooperation, sharing and the future will be the eternal themes of today's world development. Thanks to the efforts of people all over the world, our descendants can enjoy this peaceful and shared world.