No Way Is Impossible to Perseverance

Photo:Yang Shuquan

Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympics Games with all the expectations is around the corner. The motto, "Together for a shared future", aligns to the Olympic motto "Higher, Faster, Stronger, Together". We attached great importance to the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympics, the spirit of which is in line with the building of Belt and Road Initiative and a community with a shared future for mankind. What really matters is the participation not the winning.Personally speaking, every athlete deserves a medal and our applause in the games as each of them experience hard training. It is the perseverance and bravery that serves as the core meaning of the Olympic Games. A blind athlete named Liu Cuiqing, who won the gold medal in the four-hundred-metre running during the Games of the XVI Paralympiad. She sticks to practicing every day. As a consequence, Liu Cuiqing broke the record set by Terezinha Guilhermina ten years ago. She became the new world champion.The seeds of peace, friendship and unity are sowed in the earth of Olympic games where they are deeply rooted and grown around the globe. If you ask me what exactly is the Olympic, I will answer without hesitation that is the mutual understanding, friendship, solidarity and fair play.Nowadays, more and more projects are brought up to Olympic Games such as "E-sports". It's widely acknowledged that the game even the world is getting updated and inclusive. China is writing down the answers to the sustainable development of the Olympic Games.