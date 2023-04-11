Hall of Fame inductees are role models for young basketballers

Illustration: Hang Dachuan/Global Times

China is a country with a rich history of basketball, and it has produced many legendary players over the decades. To recognize the contributions of these individuals and teams, the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) has established the Chinese Basketball Hall of Fame. This prestigious honor was created to celebrate those who have made significant contributions to the development of the sport in China.The first induction ceremony was held on Sunday at the Tianjin Youth Club, one of the oldest indoor basketball courts in China. The stadium's history reflects the evolution of the sport in the country as it is the place where basketball was imported into the country in 1895. Over the century, Chinese basketball has achieved many milestones, including winning an intra-continental championships and participating in the Olympic Games.The Hall of Fame was established to recognize the accomplishments of those who have helped make basketball one of the most popular sports in China. The first class of nine inductees into the hall are all outstanding players and coaches who have made significant contributions to the sport: Mu Tiezhu, Hu Weidong, Liu Yudong, Wang Zhizhi, Song Xiaobo, Cong Xuedi, Zheng Haixia, Jiang Xingquan and Xu Limin. Their stories serve as an inspiration to younger generations of players and coaches who aspire to achieve greatness."Light injuries don't stop us from fighting." This is a slogan that is popular among Chinese basketballers. Another most commonly heard phrase among Chinese basketballers when competing internationally is "We didn't think too much, we just wanted to win the game and bring glory to our country." Without arduous training and a strong desire in their hearts, these players would never have become legends.Significant progress has been made in China's basketball over the years, heralded by Wang Zhizhi becoming the first Chinese player to play in the world's most prestigious basketball league NBA in 2001. Following that, the government invested heavily in developing infrastructure and facilities, and the CBA has worked hard to promote the sport. The Hall of Fame is another step in the right direction as it will inspire more people to get involved in basketball and motivate them to emulate these heroes.With the help of Yao Ming, the president of the CBA and former NBA star who played for the Houston Rockets from 2002 to 2011, basketball has gained even more popularity in the country. However, there is still much work to be done to develop the sport further. One of the challenges faced by the Chinese basketball is the lack of high-quality coaching.While there are many talented players, the quality of coaching is not following across the country. To address this problem, the CBA has established coaching programs to train coaches at all levels.Moreover, the establishment of the Basketball Hall of Fame can attract more attention and investment to the sport. As more people become aware of the achievements and contributions of Chinese basketball players and coaches, there may be a greater interest in the sport and a higher demand for facilities, equipment and training programs. This could lead to an increase in the quality of basketball in China and the competitiveness of Chinese teams in international competitions.By honoring the achievements and contributions of legendary players and coaches, the Hall of Fame can inspire younger generations, attracting investment, which can ultimately contribute to the growth and success of Chinese basketball.Some of the aforementioned players are still working on the front lines, sharing their experiences and insights to promote basketball and improve youth basketballers' training. Their induction into the Hall of Fame is a significant step forward in the sport's development and history.