A Lifelong Learning

Photo:Chen Xiangqing

People always say, "Reading a book makes you wise." Whether it is the teething language in childhood, the patient instruction of school teachers, or grow up to work, this long process is the process of our learning. Learning should continue throughout our life since it brings us many benefits.Firstly, lifelong learning helps us solve the difficulties in life and work. Because of constant learning, we develop the ability to think independently and solve problems. For example, when my mother just joined a company, she talked with the leader about customers and saw the leader's strong ability to deal with problems. Then she realized the importance of having the ability to think independently and problem solving skills. In the face of emergency, she calmed down and quickly responded and took remedial measures. She not only maintained the partnership, but also gained the appreciation of clients and leaders.Secondly, lifelong learning can enrich our spiritual life and improve the quality of life. For example, though my grandmother is already 70 years old, she still discusses the common physical and chemical phenomena in life with me. She also likes to read foreign novels and movies. So whenever I asked her how her day was, she would happily tell me how full and happy her day was. Some old people think that they have no meaning to the society when they are old, so they get depressed. But if they practice lifelong learning like my grandmother did, they will experience the richness and variety of life.Lifelong learning not only helps us solve problems, but also improves our quality of life and helps us realize self-generated value. So from now on, let's make lifelong learning our goal and be a person who loves learning and thinking.