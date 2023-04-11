Lifelong Learning Is a Part of Everyone's Life

Photo:Jiang Yibei

In 1975 Paul Lengrand first proposed the concept of life-long education. Today, lifelong learning has already become a part of our life. Here are some reasons.Firstly, lifelong learning is the general trend, and people who don’t practice it will soon lag behind the times. Even those who claim to “have done with” learning are actively or passively connecting themselves to the Internet. Besides, only by practicing lifelong learning can people adapt to the new era full of formidable challenges and astounding progress. A case in point is my old-school grandma, who now learns to buy groceries and places orders online with great alacrity.Moreover, lifelong learning is a manifestation of people’s endless desire for knowledge. How much knowledge you possess determines the height of your position, the breadth of your vision, and the magnitude of your life. Thanks to the rapid development of technology, compared with people decades ago, we are blessed with rich learning resources today, including dazzling arrays of open classes, learning apps and professional websites, all providing convenient channels for us to gain valuable experiences from others. It is through this means that my mom has learned to make the best breakfast with ever-changing recipes!Finally, lifelong learning is a precious attitude that promises a richer and freer life. Rather than sitting at the front gate watching numbly at the crowds passing by, I would imagine my old age filled with fresh thoughts, youthful activities, and adventurous trips. It also stands for a positive and enterprising quality when we’re facing failures in life. It encourages world’s greatest entrepreneurs such as Elon Musk to stand up against adversities and strive for their goals.Lifelong learning is here to stay whether we admit it or not, so keep doing it and our life will begin to change today.