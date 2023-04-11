Let the Sun of a Community With a Shared Future for Mankind Illuminate the World

Photo:Ke Yinuo

English poet John Donne ever said that “No man is an island entire of itself.” Analogously, no country can survive on its own when facing thousands of global non-traditional security issues such as resource shortages, climate changes, food security, population explosions, epidemics, etc. Therefore, as the new generation of our society, we youth must take over the baton and carry on with the duty to build a community with a shared future for mankind. It is obviously shown in the face of the huge challenge brought by the COVID-19.Whether it was Japan, Russia, South Korea, Italy and other countries rushing to aid China with solidarity at the beginning of last year when the virus began spreading wildly in Wuhan, or China supporting the world at the same time covering its unhealed wounds, people have truly sensed the hidden power of a community with a shared future for mankind. Even though COVID-19 has cast shadows to the earth, the love among people of different colors and assistance among countries separated by mountains and oceans guide us to find out the most precious diamond, cooperation and hope, which is shining brilliantly, lighting up the whole world of darkness and the shared future of us.Whether you like it or not, the tendency of building a shared future for mankind is the big ocean that you cannot escape from. Any attempt to cut off the flow of it, and channel the waters in the ocean back into isolated lakes and creeks is simply impossible and idiotic. Indeed, it runs counter to the historical trend.You and me, as world youth, though have got different skin colors and speak diverse languages, we live in one global village, share the same future. Let’s join hands for our shared future for mankind together! Come on!