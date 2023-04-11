Photo:Liu Jingyi

Rousseau once said: “It’s a beautiful thing to study hard until the last moment of the life.” Learning is never a thing happening only when we are young. On the contrary, it is and should be throughout our whole life.For one thing, learning develops our abilities, broadens our horizons, and lets us keep up with the trend of the age. Lifelong learning becomes more essential than ever as everything progresses rapidly in this technical era, especially for the elderly. My grandma learned to use We-chat at 65, which is very convenient for us to contact her if we have something emergent. If the elderly don’t open their arms to hug the new information or inventions, they will gradually find themselves fall behind the world painfully. That might lead to other social problems.For another, learning inspires the vigor inside us, thus makes us optimistic and energetic, because it is not the appearance, but the state of mind, that renders us young. Grandma Moses started drawing at 76 and set up her first exhibition at 80, surprising people with her advanced age as well as her breathtaking paintings. For the elderly, learning is just like a journey, where they can find that there is still scenery to visit, and activities to try and people to meet. Through learning, the elderly can discover the “love” towards their “grey life” --what a wonderful thing!Chinese philosopher Zhuangzi once said: “Life is limited, while the knowledge is unlimited”. Especially in this era of fast development, lifelong learning is no longer a difficult thing with Internet and tools available. No matter how old we are, we shall always remember that-- it is learning that refreshes us over and over again.