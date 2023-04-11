Article:Shi Zhihan

As the saying goes, it is never too late to learn. Therefore, learning is not a short-term goal, but a long-term process. Nowadays, in the globalized world, continuous learning is a must. It is just like sailing against the current. If you don’t advance, you just fall back.To begin with, learning provides spiritual food, which satisfies people’s desire for knowledge, the lowest demand in people’s heart, as knowledge is power. For instance, Chinese economists Yu Guangyuan still insisted on studying when he was an old man. At the age of 86, he began to use computers and set up his own website, which successfully proved to people that he was still intelligent and ambitious to serve his country. Thus, learn and live.Meanwhile, learning enriches people’s life whether young or old. As for the young, learning is their most important task on life. Not only does it increase their knowledge, but it broadens their horizon. As for the old, learning can enable the elderly to discover more wonders of the word in their later years, which is said by more than 8 million elderly studying in elderly institutions in China according to experts in the Peking University statistics. Also, learning makes people more and more outstanding.In a word, Rome wasn’t built in a day and only with continuous efforts will we achieve our goals. Therefore, we all need to walk on the long road of learning since persistence can conquer everything.