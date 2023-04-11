The Necessity of Lifelong Learning

Photo:Sun Minggang

The world is changing so fast that the only constant is change. If we don’t want to be eliminated, Lifelong learning is the only way to survive.In "Education Years ", the most important thing we learn is how to learn, not just about the knowledge itself. In "Education Years ", we need to develop the general thinking of analyzing and solving problems. When facing complex problems, we should not be too afraid to escape, but to have a willingness to think about. We can search the Internet, go to the library and try all available means to solve the problems. For example, if we ask our parents, they rarely use advanced mathematics or even middle-school mathematics directly in their work, they just use simple addition, subtraction, multiplication and division more often, but Induction, summing up, looking for rules, step by step to solve, backward deduction and other general mathematical thinking gives them a lot of help in their “working years.“I don’t agree with the point“Internet and smart phones help us self-teaching” mentioned in Topic Directions. On the contrary, I suppose it is our self-learning ability that helps us adapt to the ever-changing world. In the future, there may be new things such as “Outernet”, alien-phones or etc. Lifelong learning enables us to control the future world instead of being eliminated by it.