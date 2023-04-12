Learn For Life

Photo:Tang Hanyu

Chuang Tzu once said "Our life has a limit but knowledge has none." Everyone began to learn when he was a boy. Obviously, human can't live without learning. It helps us broaden our eyes and gains the ability to follow the world and change the world. As is known to all, almost all the teenagers are learning at school so that it seems that learning is just for students. Rather, everyone at any time needs to learn, no matter how old you are. Fortunately, message is easier to be gotten nowadays due to the Internet. With the rapid development of the times, "Never too old to learn" is more and more crucial and undeniable.In our youth, we learn for knowledge. With learning, we become wiser, bolder and stronger. Not only can we interpret the world precisely but focus on our future far from us instead of the shallow benefit near us. That's why we learn and what we learn. Moreover, teenagers are the future of the country. The task of country building is on our shoulders. By learning, we improve ourselves gradually and have better chances to contribute to our country. So, learning is our mission.As for the elder people, most of them have worked for so many years. With their tasks to earn money for living, it is believed that they don't need to learn anymore. However, what they need to learn is no longer knowledge but the ability to chase the trend of the times. Both the economy and technology developed at an unbelievable speed. Without learning, they can't adapt to new things, even smart phones. Therefore, it is learning that is most needed for them.From ancient times, our ancestors began to learn. They successfully learnt to use fire, to build countries, to explore new power and to improve science. Learning has been entirely integrated into our lives. Actually, we learn not for learning itself, but for better survival and development.