Lifelong learning--- the Foundation for Development

Photo:Zhang Jinzhao

As is widely acknowledged, one of the most significant means for human beings to exist and develop is “live and learn”. It is this principle that inspires mankind to acquire knowledge and be well-equipped for whatever comes up; it is lifelong learning that endows the strength to achieve ambitions. Therefore, for the young, learning is for ideals as well as for stability; for the middle-aged, it is for filling the empty mind; and for the old, a kind of artistic conception, slowly savoring and enjoying oneself.Born into an intellectual family and influenced by examples of diligent learning like Bill Gates and Wang Deshun--- the oldest man model in China, I have been inspired to learn knowledge and strategies to tackle concrete matters, which have unconsciously broadened my horizons and empowered me to enjoy an all-round development. With my diligence and immersion in learning, I have been recognized as one of the most promising students.Furthermore, the motto---lifelong learning also applies to whoever wants to keep pace with the rapid development of the era to enjoy a colorful and fruitful life. Needless to assume what inconveniences would be brought about if a single person nowadays knew nothing about the Internet, mobile phones, etc. From this perspective, learning is the most direct means to assist people with the capacity to meet with challenges, or they will be abandoned mercilessly.In summary, lifelong learning is the mission endowed to human beings throughout history and perseverance in it is the basic foundation for us to live on. Therefore we are expected to get absorbed in learning despite our ages and identities. Only when we all take the initiative to stick to lifelong learning, will we enjoy the unknown and appreciate a brighter future.