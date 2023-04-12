Why We Should Practice Lifelong Learning

Photo:Zhao Guangyuan

Nowadays, some people believe that learning is just that sort of things lasting from enlightenment to the post-graduate. However, for other people, it's essential to learn throughout their entire life. Obviously, I stand for the second idea, and I'd like to share you my opinions.Above all, the key reason why we should learn is that with excellent and outstanding abilities, we'll be strong enough to go over the barriers and obstacles of status or ages. A number of old people, for example, prefer going to the university, especially for the elderly. They learn large amounts of knowledge to face complicated problems. Imagine that we would definitely be fallen behind once we stopped learning, and we would undoubtedly get into trouble when buying life necessities unless we learnt the QR code, still by cash.Actually, our historical characters have already set up precious examples for us, like Chairman Mao. He studied very hard in his childhood and was enthusiastic about reading. Even though he graduated and became a librarian, he continued to do this while working for many other years. After he got older, he persisted in learning them, too! That's why when our country was encountered with threats during the Anti-Japanese War and the Liberation War, he always had enough wisdom to overcome difficulties successfully.Last but not least, advanced technology makes it acceptable to achieve lifelong learning, like the online teaching and the distance education, so we're supposed to make advantage of these opportunities. After extensive learning, we'll be able to make our dreams come true.Lifelong learning can bring us wealth, strength and self-confidence, and you'll become what you've been longing for. So, why are you still waiting? Let's practice lifelong learning!