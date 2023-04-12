Why Is It Necessary to Practice Lifelong Learning

Photo:Zhou Jiale

Just as Zhuangzi, a famous philosopher said "There is no destination in pursuit of knowledge in our finite lifetime." There is so much for us to explore in this world, it is necessary to practice lifelong learning.First, learning is an essential part of our life. We have started to learn since we were born. At young age, we learned to speak, to eat and to walk. With time passing by, we learned to write, to read and to solve problems by ourselves. So we can see that learning is all through our life. What we do always has something to do with learning.Second, lifelong learning is a way to fulfill the value of life. Knowledge is infinite. There is always something waiting for you to learn. The more you learn, the more knowledgeable you are. And then you can fulfill the value of life by using your knowledge to do useful things to the people around you. In this way, you can slowly fulfill the value of our lives.Third, lifelong learning is necessary to keep up with the ever-developing world. With the rapid development of science and technology, new stuffs, such as online payment and instant communication, have come into our lives. We have to learn how to use them. So lifelong learning becomes a necessity to live in modern society.Francis Bacon ever said "Knowledge is power" Lifelong learning makes our life more meaningful, colorful and fulfilling. Therefore, it is important for us to practice lifelong learning.