Sandstorm hits Beijing

This photo taken on April 11, 2023 shows roads and buildings shrouded in dust in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China. Floating sand and dust affected Beijing on Tuesday.(Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 11, 2023 shows a bus station in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China. Floating sand and dust affected Beijing on Tuesday.(Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 11, 2023 shows buildings shrouded in dust in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China. Floating sand and dust affected Beijing on Tuesday(Photo: Xinhua)

People wearing masks walk on a pavement in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, April 11, 2023. Floating sand and dust affected Beijing on Tuesday.(Photo: Xinhua)