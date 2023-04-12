PHOTO / WORLD
Tulip show held in Pralormo, Italy
By Xinhua Published: Apr 12, 2023 09:36 AM
Photo taken on April 11, 2023 shows tulips blooming at the Pralormo Castle park in Pralormo, near Turin, Italy. More than 100,000 tulips are displayed at a tulip show known as Messer Tulipano in the Pralormo Castle park from April 1 to May 1.(Photo: Xinhua)

