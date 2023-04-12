Tulip show held in Pralormo, Italy

Photo taken on April 11, 2023 shows tulips blooming at the Pralormo Castle park in Pralormo, near Turin, Italy. More than 100,000 tulips are displayed at a tulip show known as Messer Tulipano in the Pralormo Castle park from April 1 to May 1.(Photo: Xinhua)

