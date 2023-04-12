Pizza competition held at 2023 Restaurants Canada Show in Toronto, Canada

A contestant competes during a pizza competition at the 2023 Restaurants Canada Show (RC Show) in Toronto, Canada, on April 11, 2023. A total of 30 contestants from across Canada took part in the competition on Tuesday.(Photo: Xinhua)

A contestant competes during a pizza competition at the 2023 Restaurants Canada Show (RC Show) in Toronto, Canada, on April 11, 2023. A total of 30 contestants from across Canada took part in the competition on Tuesday.(Photo: Xinhua)

A contestant competes during a pizza competition at the 2023 Restaurants Canada Show (RC Show) in Toronto, Canada, on April 11, 2023. A total of 30 contestants from across Canada took part in the competition on Tuesday.(Photo: Xinhua)

A contestant competes during a pizza competition at the 2023 Restaurants Canada Show (RC Show) in Toronto, Canada, on April 11, 2023. A total of 30 contestants from across Canada took part in the competition on Tuesday.(Photo: Xinhua)