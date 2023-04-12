2023 Restaurants Canada Show kicks off in Toronto, Canada

People visit the 2023 Restaurants Canada Show (RC Show) in Toronto, Canada, on April 10, 2023. Showcasing cutting-edge products and a wide range of food and drinks, this three-day event kicked off here on Monday.(Photo: Xinhua)

People sample food during the 2023 Restaurants Canada Show (RC Show) in Toronto, Canada, on April 10, 2023. Showcasing cutting-edge products and a wide range of food and drinks, this three-day event kicked off here on Monday.(Photo: Xinhua)

People take sample food during the 2023 Restaurants Canada Show (RC Show) in Toronto, Canada, on April 10, 2023. Showcasing cutting-edge products and a wide range of food and drinks, this three-day event kicked off here on Monday.(Photo: Xinhua)

People look at fresh food during the 2023 Restaurants Canada Show (RC Show) in Toronto, Canada, on April 10, 2023. Showcasing cutting-edge products and a wide range of food and drinks, this three-day event kicked off here on Monday(Photo: Xinhua)