Chinese economist mired in controversy by claiming children are consumer durables

A renowned Chinese economist has found herself in hot water after comparing children to consumer durables that generate long-term value, with the controversial comments triggering a backlash online. However, the expert claimed her view was misinterpreted.
In a speech made at third China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, Hainan on Tuesday, Chen Wenling, Chief Economist of China Center for International Economic Exchange cited US economist Gary Becker's view that children are like consumer durables.
Children can bring you long-term benefits, so it is wrong for young people to not have kids, Chen said, noting that "the value of having children exceeds the value of purchasing other goods."
Her remarks soon went viral on Chinese social media Sina Weibo, becoming a hotly debated topic with 150 million views as of press time.
Many netizens opposed Chen's views comparing children as consumables, criticizing her as lacking empathy and being devoid of human attachment. Others attacked her for being too simplistic about the notion of child birth. "It is not like buying a bag that simple, most importantly, I need the money to purchase such consumable," one netizen noted.
In an interview with the Global Times on Wednesday, Chen said her view was misinterpreted by netizens. "Some items, when you purchased them, their consumption value and use value merged, that they are consumer durables. I gave two examples in illustrating my point of view, buying a property and having children. Then I said it is wrong for young people not to consume, because they are giving up future benefit," Chen explained.
Chen continued to say that from economic perspective, having children was a worthwhile investment.
The economist then explained that she understands the criticism she received as "many young people are struggling to buy a house or even find a job. So they harbor strong negative feelings when being encouraged to start a family. Such feelings are understandable," Chen said.
In 2021, China announced further adjustment to its family planning policy to allow each couple to have up to three children after the number of births declined for the fourth straight year, marking a major policy shift from the country's two-child policy.
Both central and local governments have rolled out a range of supportive policies to encourage more births. In March, multiple Chinese cities issued supportive policies
including providing subsidies for three-child families to encourage more births, with some localities issuing a monthly 500 yuan ($72.63) stipend for families raising three children.