People of the Dai ethnic group celebrate the Water-Sprinkling Festival on April 12, 2023 in Taizhou, East China's Zhejiang Province. People sprinkle water at each other to pray for good fortune during the festival, which is also the New Year festival of the Dai ethnic group, who primarily live in the Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture and Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture in Southwest China's Yunnan Province. Photo: VCG