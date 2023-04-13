3rd China Int'l Consumer Products Expo attracts enterprises of RCEP member countries

A staff member serves coffee from Indonesia to visitors at the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 12, 2023. The third China International Consumer Products Expo held in the southern province of Hainan has seen active participation from enterprises of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) member countries, such as Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Thailand.(Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the booth of Singaporean traditional Chinese medicine maker Eu Yan Sang at the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 12, 2023. The third China International Consumer Products Expo held in the southern province of Hainan has seen active participation from enterprises of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) member countries, such as Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Thailand. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 12, 2023 shows booths of South Korean enterprises at the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. The third China International Consumer Products Expo held in the southern province of Hainan has seen active participation from enterprises of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) member countries, such as Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Thailand.(Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the booth of an Australian alpaca plush toy maker at the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 12, 2023. The third China International Consumer Products Expo held in the southern province of Hainan has seen active participation from enterprises of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) member countries, such as Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Thailand.(Photo: Xinhua)