Various food and beverage products showcased during 3rd China Int'l Consumer Products Expo

A visitor takes photos of a beverage product at the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 11, 2023. Various food and beverage products from around the world are showcased during the expo held from April 10 to 15.(Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors taste food from Spain at the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 12, 2023. Various food and beverage products from around the world are showcased during the expo held from April 10 to 15.(Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors line up to taste Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee at the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 12, 2023. Various food and beverage products from around the world are showcased during the expo held from April 10 to 15.(Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors taste beverages at the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 12, 2023. Various food and beverage products from around the world are showcased during the expo held from April 10 to 15.(Photo: Xinhua)