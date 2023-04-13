Ancient town boosts local cultural tourism in Mangshi City, SW China

Performers livestream at an ancient Dai town in Mangshi City, Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 11, 2023. The ancient town features local cultural elements to enhance tourists' night tour experience and boost the local cultural tourism.(Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists visit an ancient Dai town in Mangshi City, Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 11, 2023. The ancient town features local cultural elements to enhance tourists' night tour experience and boost the local cultural tourism(Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists have dinner at a specialty restaurant at an ancient Dai town in Mangshi City, Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 11, 2023. The ancient town features local cultural elements to enhance tourists' night tour experience and boost the local cultural tourism.(Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists shop at an ancient Dai town in Mangshi City, Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 11, 2023. The ancient town features local cultural elements to enhance tourists' night tour experience and boost the local cultural tourism.(Photo: Xinhua)