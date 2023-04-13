Four housekeepers are hired to look after 200 cats in Xi’an

A man from Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, is a cat fanatic who owns nearly 200 cats, including 128 ragdolls and 50 other breeds. Photo: web

In recent years, more and more young people start to keep pets and regard them as their family members. A man from Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, is a cat fanatic who owns nearly 200 cats, including 128 ragdolls and 50 other breeds. Some of the cats were adopted and the others were gifts from his friends. In order to take care of the cats, the man has hired four keepers who work round-the-clock shifts to look after them.Many netizens expressed their support for his involvement in animal rescue. "Many personal rescuers are under a lot of pressure to adopt stray animals, treat them and get them adopted. They deserve and need our attention and help," one netizen said. Many others said they would like to work as a caretaker to help look after the cats. However, some netizens also argue that is was important to create a livable environment and not affect the neighbors.