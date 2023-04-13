Man obsessed with alchemy is imprisoned for stealing car parts

The Xiqing Court in North China's Tianjin Municipality recently heard a case of an individual accused of stealing car parts.Photo: web

The Xiqing Court in North China's Tianjin Municipality recently heard a case of an individual accused of stealing car parts. The case has attracted wide attention as the defendant, surnamed Jia, is said to have stolen chassis parts from roadside cars six times by removing them with a wrench and had the stolen parts replaced and repaired at a cost of 20,000 yuan. According to Jia, he saw a short video showing that precious metals could be extracted from car parts, so he wanted to steal some and try refining them himself.Jia is about 28 years old. He developed a strong interest in alchemy from an early age, believing that through alchemy he could gain endless wealth and power. However, his obsession with alchemy evolved into an obsession that affected his life and behavior.In 2022, he started to frequently appear in a neighborhood and use various tools to dismantle parked cars. His purpose was obvious: to find materials that could be refined into gold.His frequent and deceptive behavior concerned residents of the community, and they reported the case to the local police.The court believed that Jia who repeatedly used destructive means to steal other people's property has constituted theft. As a result, Jia was sentenced to six months in prison and fined 3,000 yuan.