Man jailed for 6 months for killing 1,100 chickens out of anger

A man from Hengyang, Central China's Hunan Province, who "frightened" 1,100 chickens to death out of anger, has been jailed for six months.The man surnamed Gu cut down another villager's tree without consent. The villager surnamed Zhong, dragged the tree away after learning of the situation.Out of rage, Gu snuck into Zhong's chicken farm at night and shone a flashlight on the chickens at the door of the shed, causing the death of 460 chickens died after trampling on each other. After being discovered, Gu paid 3,000 yuan ($436) to compensate for Zhong's losses, which only increased Gu's anger toward Zhong. Again, Gu used the same method and frightened another 640 chickens to death.According to the price certification center, the total value of the chickens killed by Gu was worth 13,840 yuan.After hearing the case, the local court made the judgment that Gu intended to cause losses to the plaintiff. Knowing that his behavior would lead to the death of the chickens, he still carried out an act he knew would lead to the destruction of a large number of chickens on two occasions. Gu's behavior constituted the crime of intentionally destroying property and was finally sentenced to fixed-term imprisonment of six months, suspended for one year.Global Times