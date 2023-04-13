South Korea: Korea-China Friendship Angels Launch Ceremony held

The South Korean Ambassador to China Jang Ha-sung (left) shakes hands with one little angel. Photo: Courtesy of the Embassy of South Korea in China

Recently, South Korean Ambassador to China, Jang Ha-sung, attended the launch ceremony of the 2023 Korea-China Friendship Angels held at the South Korean Embassy in China. During the ceremony, Ambassador Jang presented a certificate of appointment to each little angel and delivered a speech, followed by the screening of a film introducing the 2023 little angels campaign, and the presentation of speeches by the little angel representatives.In his speech, the ambassador emphasized that the Korea-China friendship angels play an important role in enhancing the friendship between the two countries, and the embassy would actively support each of the angels as civil ambassadors in making practical contributions to the transmission of the friendship between South Korea and China.The embassy has selected 27 Korea-China friendship angels this year to strengthen online promotion, including online bloggers with a following of tens of thousands of subscribers to their personal social media platforms. They will directly participate in various public diplomacy events organized by the embassy and the Cultural Center, and actively promote them through their Weibo and personal social media platforms.