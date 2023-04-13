Israel: China-Israel friendship forest co-planting activity

The Deputy Ambassador of Israel in China Yuval Waks delivers a speech at the friendship co-planting activity event. Photo: Courtesy of Embassy of Israel in China

Recently, the secretary of the Dingzhou Municipal Committee, and Yuval Waks, Deputy Ambassador of Israel to China, planted pomegranate trees and white pines together in Dingzhou, North China's Hebei Province, and unveiled the memorial stone of the "China-Israel friendship forest.""Although China and Israel are separated by thousands of miles, the friendship between the two peoples has a long history," Yuval said. "[In 2022], we celebrated the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Israel, and over the last 30 years, with the joint efforts of the leaders and people of both countries, the relationship between China and Israel has developed healthily and steadily, and bilateral cooperation has been fruitful. I hope that this friendship forest rooted in Dingzhou will witness the everlasting friendship between China and Israel."The two sides also held a book donation activity, and the Israeli Embassy in China donated book for Dingzhou.