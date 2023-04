Miao Chunsheng (center) instructs primary school students on how to make clay sculptures in Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on April 12, 2023. The 72-year-old Miao, a national intangible cultural heritage inheritor, has created more than 10,000 clay sculptures, most of which depict folk customs and labor production scenes from the 1950s to the early 1980s in the Guanzhong area in Shaanxi. Photo: VCG