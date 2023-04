Spring ploughing in full swing across China

A farmer walks through the farmland carrying seedlings in Wenshan City in southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 12, 2023. Farmers across the country are actively engaged in farming activities.(Photo: Xinhua)

A farmer works in a peach orchard in Wuhuling Village of Dongjiuzhai Township, Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province, April 12, 2023. Farmers across the country are actively engaged in farming activities.(Photo: Xinhua)

Farmers plant Danshen, an indigenous Chinese herb, at a planting base in Tancheng County, Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province, April 12, 2023. Farmers across the country are actively engaged in farming activities.(Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on April 12, 2023 shows villagers picking tea leaves at a tea garden in Houbai Town in Jurong of Zhenjiang City, east China's Jiangsu Province. Farmers across the country are actively engaged in farming activities.(Photo: Xinhua)