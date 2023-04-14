China reforms system for independent directors of listed firms

Photo:VCG







The General Office of the State Council of China on Friday released a notice on the reform of the system for independent directors of listed firms, defining the legal role of independent directors and strengthening the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in the reform process.The move is aimed at tackling issues including unclear positioning of independent directors, unequal responsibilities and rights, insufficient supervision methods, and insufficient guarantees for performance of duties, according to the notice posted on the central government's official website.This is the first time that China has systematically and clearly defined the role, scope of responsibilities, and performance methods of independent directors since it adopted a system for independent directors of listed firms in 2001, an official from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), the top stock market regulator, was quoted by Xinhua as saying.Among the main points, the notice offered a clear positioning for independent directors, noting that as a member of the board of directors, an independent director should play the role of participating in decision-making, supervising and offering professional consultation. The supervising role of independent directors should be strengthened, according to the notice.The notice also encourages listed companies to optimize the composition of the board of directors. Independent directors should account for more than one-third of the board of directors of listed companies, and external directors (including independent directors) should account for the majority in boards of directors of state-owned listed enterprises, the notice said.Meanwhile, the management of independent directors should be enhanced and the selection and nomination mechanism for independent directors should be improved, according to the notice. The accountability mechanism for independent directors should also be improved, and violations of securities laws and regulations will be treated with zero tolerance and cracked down upon.The notice also stressed the need for adhering to the CPC's overall leadership in the reform of the independent director system of listed companies, in order to ensure the correct political direction.Global Times