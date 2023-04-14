Spring scenery in SW China

This aerial photo taken on March 21, 2023 shows blooming cherry blossoms at a cherry garden in Guian New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Photo:Xinhua

This stitched panoramic aerial photo taken on April 4, 2023 shows tea plantations in Yongxing Town, Meitan County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Photo:Xinhua

This aerial photo taken on March 21, 2023 shows blooming cherry blossoms at a cherry garden in Guian New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Photo:Xinhua

This aerial photo taken on March 9, 2023 shows a cole flower field in Dibo Village of Mugang Town, Liuzhi Special District of Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Photo:Xinhua

This photo taken on April 3, 2023 shows blooming azaleas at a scenic spot in Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Photo:Xinhua

This aerial photo taken on March 12, 2023 shows a cole flower field at a scenic spot in Panjiang Town of Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Photo:Xinhua

This aerial photo taken on April 4, 2023 shows tea plantations in Yongxing Town, Meitan County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Photo:Xinhua