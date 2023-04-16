Kite flying competition of 40th Weifang Int'l Kite Festival kicks off in east China

People try to fly a phoenix-shaped kite during the 40th Weifang International Kite Festival in Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, April 15, 2023. The kite flying competition of the 40th Weifang International Kite Festival kicked off here Saturday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

People try to fly a train-shaped kite during the 40th Weifang International Kite Festival in Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, April 15, 2023. The kite flying competition of the 40th Weifang International Kite Festival kicked off here Saturday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

People attend the 40th Weifang International Kite Festival in Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, April 15, 2023. The kite flying competition of the 40th Weifang International Kite Festival kicked off here Saturday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

People attend the 40th Weifang International Kite Festival in Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, April 15, 2023. The kite flying competition of the 40th Weifang International Kite Festival kicked off here Saturday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)