In pics: tea harvest in Guizhou, SW China

This aerial photo taken on April 15, 2023 shows a tea garden in Tiankan Village of Kaiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)

This aerial photo taken on April 15, 2023 shows villagers picking tea leaves at a tea garden of Tiankan Village in Kaiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)

Villagers pick tea leaves at a tea garden of Dongguan Village in Kaiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 15, 2023. (Photo by Yuan Fuhong/Xinhua)