Navel oranges mature in Zigui County, C China

Ships sail past a navel orange garden at Lianziyan Village, Quyuan Township in Zigui County, central China's Hubei Province, April 15, 2023. Zigui County is known for navel orange production. Late-maturing navel oranges have entered the harvest season in the county. (Xinhua/Wang Gang)

Ships sail past a navel orange garden at Zhoujiawan Village, Guizhou Township in Zigui County, central China's Hubei Province, April 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Gang)

This photo taken on April 15, 2023 shows late-maturing navel oranges on the trees at Xiangxi Village, Guizhou Township in Zigui County, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Wang Huifu)

Villagers transport late-maturing navel oranges at Xiangxi Village, Guizhou Township in Zigui County, central China's Hubei Province, April 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Huifu)