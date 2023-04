Chinese boxer Zhang Zhilei celebrates after knocking out Britain's Joe Joyce in the sixth round to win the WBO Interim World Heavyweight fight in London on April 15, 2023. Zhang had traveled from his US basecamp to challenge the 37-year-old Joyce, who had a stunning pro record of a 15-win clean sweep. Zhang replaced Joyce to become the mandatory challenger for unified champion Oleksandr Usyk's WBO title. Photo: VCG