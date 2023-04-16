Investigation on suspected match fixing highlights CBA integrity

A giant screen is set on the sideline to play videos of fans watching the CBA games online. Photo: VCG

China's basketball community has been rocked by allegations of match fixing after Friday's playoff game between the Jiangsu Dragons and the Shanghai Sharks. Fans were left outraged as they witnessed a series of unexpected errors by the Jiangsu team in the final minute and a half of the game, leading to their 108-104 defeat to Shanghai.Facing an online outcry for a probe into the game, the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) authorized league operators to carry out an immediate investigation, which demands that both teams submit written reports on the game. The CBA has promised to take strict actions against any wrongdoing, stating that it will not tolerate any violations of league regulations.The current Beijing Royal Fighters coach Stephon Marbury took to social media to express his frustration with the situation by jokingly saying "lots of laughers" in a post on platform Sina Weibo.The suspicion lies in the Jiangsu players' inactivity on the court that led to a 10-0 run for Shanghai in the final minutes, which ultimately meant Jiangsu was eliminated in the playoffs after being defeated by Shanghai 2-1 on aggregate. Jiangsu's coach Li Nan did not try to interrupt his players by calling for a timeout to adjust tactics.The controversy has shone a light on the issue of possible match fixing in Chinese basketball, with some basketball pundits warning that it is a problem that needs to be addressed urgently. The immediate investigation launched by the sport's governing body shows that the CBA remains committed to promoting fair play and ensuring the sport's integrity. According to the world basketball governing body FIBA, basketball players are strictly prohibited from engaging in any form of sports betting or match fixing, including betting on basketball games.FIBA also prohibits basketball players from associating with individuals who are involved in sports betting. This means that players are not allowed to have any relationship with bookmakers or other individuals involved in the sports betting industry.If a basketball player is found to have violated FIBA's regulations on betting, they could face serious consequences, including suspension, fines, or even a lifetime ban from the sport. Some netizens took their anger directly out on Yao Ming, the former NBA star and currently president of the CBA. The CBA has been beleaguered by controversies recently, including the Xinjiang Flying Tigers making a U-turn on whether to participate in the league following a contract dispute with player Zhou Qi.China continues its unwavering attitude of zero tolerance toward corruption in sports, after seven senior Chinese soccer officials have been targeted by probes initiated by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China. As the investigations continue, fans will be watching closely to see what action the CBA takes and what impact this will have on the future of Chinese basketball.