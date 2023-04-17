Spotted seals released into sea in Dalian, NE China

A spotted seal is released into the sea in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 16, 2023. A total of seven spotted seals were released into the sea on Sunday in the coastal city of Dalian. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

A spotted seal is released into the sea in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 16, 2023. A total of seven spotted seals were released into the sea on Sunday in the coastal city of Dalian. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Spotted seals are released into the sea in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 16, 2023. A total of seven spotted seals were released into the sea on Sunday in the coastal city of Dalian. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

A spotted seal is released into the sea in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 16, 2023. A total of seven spotted seals were released into the sea on Sunday in the coastal city of Dalian. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)