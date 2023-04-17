Holocaust remembrance day marked in Jerusalem

A woman visits Yad Vashem, Israel's official Holocaust memorial, in Jerusalem, on April 16, 2023. Israel's national annual Holocaust remembrance day will be marked on Monday and Tuesday. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)

