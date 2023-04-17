PHOTO / WORLD
Holocaust remembrance day marked in Jerusalem
By Xinhua Published: Apr 17, 2023 02:07 PM
A woman visits Yad Vashem, Israel's official Holocaust memorial, in Jerusalem, on April 16, 2023. Israel's national annual Holocaust remembrance day will be marked on Monday and Tuesday. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)

People visit Yad Vashem, Israel's official Holocaust memorial, in Jerusalem, on April 16, 2023. Israel's national annual Holocaust remembrance day will be marked on Monday and Tuesday. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)

People visit Yad Vashem, Israel's official Holocaust memorial, in Jerusalem, on April 16, 2023. Israel's national annual Holocaust remembrance day will be marked on Monday and Tuesday. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)

A man visits Yad Vashem, Israel's official Holocaust memorial, in Jerusalem, on April 16, 2023. Israel's national annual Holocaust remembrance day will be marked on Monday and Tuesday. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)

