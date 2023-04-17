Traditional folk art seeks to interact with audiences to stay vital

The Qinqiang Opera Journey of Zhaojun Photos: Courtesy of Yisu Theater

Facing growing challenges brought by modern forms of entertainment, Qinqiang Opera artists have not shrugged off their commitment to developing the traditional art form.In Xi'an, capital of Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, the Yisu Theater has been at the forefront of Qinqiang Opera's increasing popularity.The theater's latest production, Journey of Zhaojun, is a representation of Qinqiang Opera's continued development. It recently hit the stage at the Grand Theater of the Cultural Palace of Nationalities in Beijing.The show will continue to tour in China and abroad to draw in a wider audience through the traditional Chinese folk art.The Qinqiang Opera adaptation began production around three years ago, said Liu Enping, scriptwriter for the opera.He told the Global Times that they worked to base the story as much as they could on recorded history, instead of piecing together their own deductions, which distinguishes this adaptation from others."The priority [for the Qinqiang adaptation of the show] is to restore the authenticity of history in order to achieve authenticity in today's artistic scene," Liu said. "The success of an artistic re-creation lies in facts, which is vital for catering to young generations."Zhaojun refers to Wang Zhaojun, one of the "Four Beauties" of ancient China.Born in Zigui in today's Central China's Hubei Province during the Western Han Dynasty (206BC-AD25), she was sent by the emperor to marry Chanyu Huhanye of the Xiongnu tribe as part of peace efforts.Stories about Zhaojun's journey are as popular in China today as they were in ancient times, taking the form of numerous poems, plays, novels, films and TV series as her sacrifice is often celebrated as an act of patriotism and selflessness.Hui Minli, chief of the Yisu Theater and the actress who plays Wang Zhaojun in the show, told the Global Times that Zhaojun's story is not just a piece of history but a source of inspiration for her.It was an ancient painting of Wang Zhaojun that intrigued Hui, as the unique features of her clothing and the pipa, a type of stringed musical instrument, that she carried inspired Hui to portray Zhaojun in Qinqiang Opera in her early career. However, Hui Minli did not stop at just one production, as she felt that Zhaojun's story was a part of her soul and she wanted to delve deeper into the character's history and legacy.This drove her to embark on a journey to visit important locations in Zhaojun's life, such as Zigui where Zhaojun was born and Inner Mongolia where Zhaojun died, in preparation for the latest show.Through her travels, Hui gained a deeper understanding of Zhaojun's life and her role as an ambassador between the Han and Xiongnu people."Zhaojun's story is not just about her beauty and her sacrifice, but also about her ability to bridge cultural divides and promote understanding between different ethnic groups," Hui told the Global Times.This belief has driven her to continue to promote traditional Chinese folk art and to encourage young people to appreciate and participate in it."We should use our talents and abilities to build bridges and connect with people from different backgrounds," Hui, who has been decorated by the country's prestigious Xiqu prizes Plum Performance Award, Wenhua award and Magnolia Award, told the Global Times.To modernize the show, the Qinqiang Opera adaptation also include instruments from Chinese ethnic minorities. Zhaojun's story underlines not only national unity, but also the reflection of war and peace, Hui noted.Adherence to historical accuracy is a testament to the importance of preserving traditional Chinese culture, Hui told the Global Times.Zhaojun's journey began in Xi'an, because Chang'an, the capital of the Western Han Dynasty, is today's Xi'an."As a key city on the Belt and Road Initiative, I believe Zhaojun's story, along with Qinqiang Opera, can spread along the Silk Road," Hui said."I believe her story enables us to unite as a community with a shared future for mankind, living in harmony and working together for mutual benefit," Hui noted.Qinqiang, a Chinese folk opera that originated in Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, has been thriving in the region since the 18th century and has become one of the most influential forms of Chinese opera today.Qinqiang performances typically feature a solo singer accompanied by percussion instruments, such as Chinese drums and cymbals, and are often based on historical or legendary stories.The singing style is characterized by a strong and powerful voice, with a focus on clear and precise pronunciation of the lyrics.It has been designated as a national intangible cultural heritage, and efforts have been made to preserve this traditional art form.The Yisu Theater, established in 1912 in Xi'an, is named after the Chinese phrases Yifeng Yisu, literally "to change prevailing habits and customs.""We've been performing across China and overseas for years, as we hope to ignite the interest of more audiences in Qinqiang Opera," Hui said."As long as we continue to bring the traditional art performances in front of various audiences, it could inspire the audience to seek more from the art and culture behind the show," Hui noted.